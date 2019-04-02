Alcohol Ruins Your Health and That of Your Kids!

(Shutterstock)

A British charity focused on helping families gripped by alcohol misuse says the number of parents drinking addictively and causing problems for their adult children has increased by three times in five years.

The National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA) said on Sunday that it had received more than 23,000 calls or messages from over-18 adults needing help to deal with an alcoholic parent last year, a significant increase of nearly 17,000 cases compared to 2013.

The figures are the latest to come from a deepening alcohol abuse epidemic in the UK, a country where a record number of people died because of drinking two years ago. the National Heal Service (NHS) have provided statistics over the past years showing that alcohol abuse continues to be a major cause of deaths, especially among the over-40s.

The government has announced plans and increased finances to tackle the increased use of alcohol among parents as data provided by charities and advocacy groups show the issue is damaging the lives of an estimated 700,000 teenagers across the country. The Children’s Society revealed in a recent report that early 100 teenagers are made homeless each day in the UK as a result of alcohol abuse by their parents.

The NHS says its hospitals and health centers admit someone every 30 seconds with problems caused by drinking. The number of deaths caused by alcohol has also increased by around 16 percent compared to 2007 with liver diseases accounting for more than 80 percent of the deaths. The latest data also shows that drinking has become more prevalent among adults above the age of 40 compared to what was seen a decade ago.

