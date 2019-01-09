All Nippon Airways Cancels 5 Flight After Pilot Caught Drunk at Work

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The test showed the pilot had consumed higher-than-permissible levels of alcohol.

Five flights were cancelled last week after a pilot of All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co. scheduled to fly from Osaka to Miyazaki failed a mandatory breathalyzer test, causing major chaos. The airline said on Tuesday that one of its pilots consumed alcohol before flight duties despite the 12-hour ban and also asked a co-pilot to lie about it.

According to reports in The Japan Times, the two pilots were scheduled to fly at 7:10 am on Thursday last week, but one pilot drank beer and other alcoholic beverages at an Osaka restaurant until around 9:30 pm the day before, stated the airline. The co-pilot stopped drinking around 7:00 pm but stayed at the restaurant with the pilot, according to ANA. However, the two pilots initially said during the airline's probe that they only drank until around 7:00 pm the day before.

But the test showed the pilot had higher-than-permissible level of alcohol and had to be replaced. This caused delays to five flights and affected a total of 677 passengers.

The country's Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii last year announced a crackdown on flight and cabin crews drinking on the job. It move came after a Japan Airlines pilot was arrested after his test result findings showed he was nearly 10 times the legal limit prior to take off at London Heathrow Airport.

Ishii said at the time during a press conference: "We will use all possible means to ensure flight safety," reported Express.co.uk.

