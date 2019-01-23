Alluring Make up Artist Transforms Celebrities Into Swank Shadows of Former Selves

(Rhylee Passfield/ Instagram)

Makeup artist and children's party entertainer Rhylee Passfield has an uncanny knack of transforming into some of the world's top celebrities.

And she's able to do it mostly through the power of a few brushes and beauty products.

Whether it be the pouted expression of American President Donald Trump or the gaze of a wizard like Harry Potter, Ms Passfield has trialled them all.

The 23-year-old from Brisbane gained almost 22,000 fans on Instagram just by sharing her ingenious conversions.

She dressed as Taylor Swift on her recent Reputation tour - no doubt getting a few double takes from fans - and practised an Ed Sheeran impression for the camera, complete with dorky glasses and ginger hair.

Her high cheekbone-flaunting Cher look was a huge win - one person even commented they were 'shook to my core' - and donning a Joker costume made her strikingly similar to a late Heath Ledger who played the part.

One of her most daring creations was that of Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean character, Captain Jack Sparrow, which catapulted her fame online.

'I decided to do it as the first make up transformation back in 2015 for my Instagram where I had very limited products at the time - I even had to use a dress to wrap around my head as a bandana,' Ms Passfield told FEMAIL previously.

'I decided I wanted to make the whole costume and challenge myself further.'

Although it took her three weeks to put the look together, the final costume was surprisingly budget-friendly.

'I made the wig by cutting up a cheap brown wig and rolling up hair from various other wigs mixed with PVA glue to form dreadlocks I then painted it with acrylic paint,' she said.

'I then sewed in all the separate pieces and which took nine hours straight one day. This left me with sciatica for the whole of the next week and I could hardly get out of bed.

'I found different beads from discount shops which I threaded together and added to the wig and sculpted the bone and teeth out of air drying clay.'

Ms Passfield used a $3 men's dress shirt from a thrift shop to make the top which she stained with coffee and tea.

'I ripped up a bit and even rolled around in the dirt outside which was actually really fun,' she said.

'The pants were also from a thrift shop for $2 as was the vest which was originally a women's blouse that I cut up and sewed to make into the vest.

'The boots were passed down from a friend which I spray painted to make the correct colour.'

To do her make up, Ms Passfield looked at various photo references to get her face as accurate as possible and the beard was supplied by Girlee Cosmetics.

'All up the materials cost me about $20 and it took me 3 weeks,' Ms Passfield said.

'I absolutely love Johnny Depp. He inspires me so much and I love the vast amount of characters he can portray so he is my favourite to transform into.'

The talented freelance make up artist also previously transformed herself into Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

'I have been painting and drawing since I was three years old and I am always wanting to branch out into more areas with my artistic abilities,' she said.

'I spend literally all of my free time doing art, makeup and now costume making.'



