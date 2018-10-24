American Sets on 45-Day Cycle Ride From California to Florida to Break World Record

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A cyclist is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by riding from California to Florida while popping a wheelie.

Kurt Osburn, 49, of Las Vegas, started his back-wheel ride at the Santa Monica Pier Oct. 12 and arrived Monday in Tucson, Ariz., about 500 miles into his trip.

Osburn is attempting to ride to Cocoa Beach, Fla., while wheelieing -- a total distance of 2,900 miles -- to break his own Guinness World Record and raise money for children's disability charities.

Osburn previously entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 1998, when he wheelied for 11 hours inside California's Anaheim Convention Center, and in 1999, when he rode from Hollywood, Calif., to Orlando, Fla., in 75 days on only one wheel. Osburn said he wants to break his record by finishing his current ride in only 45 days.

