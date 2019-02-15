Amman's Swede Embassy Announces Photo Competition, Exhibit on Jordan Dads

(Shutterstock)

The Swedish embassy in Amman has recently announced a photo competition and exhibition to highlight Jordanian fathers, and promote women’s participation in the labour force.

The challenge, called “Jordanian and Swedish Dads”, is meant to encourage people to share the value parenthood and domestic work, according to a statement.

The event is being organised in cooperation with SADAQA, and people can enter by sharing photos of themselves with their children on the Swedish embassy’s Facebook page under the hashtag #BabasinJO and #أبوي, according to the statement.

The competition will close on February 27, at which point the winners will be awarded IKEA gift cards of up to JD300. The embassy and SADAQA will also organise and exhibition at City Mall in Amman which starts on February 20, and will run for a week.

Besides promoting fatherhood for stronger families, the initiative aims to address persistent economic and social challenges facing many Jordanians, according to the statement, which added that traditional gender roles, structural barriers and policy inequities continue to deprive the economy and political life in Jordan of women’s contributions.

Married women drop out of the labour market at a rate of 34 per cent, the statement said, and the International Labour Organisation has estimated that if Jordanian women worked to the same extent as men, Jordan’s annual GDP would increase by 21 per cent.

“Our project is about showing the benefits of more fathers spending time with their kids. The amazing thing when you are on paternal leave is that you can take part of your kids’ everyday lives,” Erik Ullenhag, Sweden’s ambassador to Jordan said in the statement.

“This creates stronger families and even stronger societies. Present fathers are one key to gender equality and crucial for economic growth and prosperity,” he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.