Animals with Acute Injuries Helpless Victims of California Wildfires

A rabbit suffering from burns struggles to find safety, as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn near Malibu in California (Shutterstock)

Helpless cats, dogs and rabbits with horrific injuries including scorched eyes and paws are among the latest victims of the state's deadliest blaze to date.

Pets and wild animals became trapped as the deadly blazes closed in and now rescuers are working to save any which have defied the odds to survive.

In total 50 people have died across the state - 48 killed in the northern Camp Fire which torched the town of Paradise, and two more in the southern Woolsey Fire which consumed much of Malibu.

Paradise resident Jeff Hill said he had been scouting his neighborhood over the weekend when he discovered a helpless horse trapped inside someone's swimming pool.

Hill wrote in a Facebook post: 'As I was checking to see if someone’s house was standing, we stumbled upon this girl who had given up and had the look of defeat in her eyes.

'There’s no telling how long she was there but she was shivering uncontrollably... she was all caught up in the pool cover but her being suspended by it prevented her from drowning.'

Hill unhooked the pool cover and assisted the horse to the shallow end and onto the steps, where helped her out of the water to safety. The horse luckily survived.

'She got out, shook off, loved on us for a few minutes as a thank you and walked off assuring us that she was OK,' Hill said in the post.

The happy ending wasn't the outcome for many other animals.

Tear-jerking photographs show burnt and injured cats and a crying kitten receiving treatment thanks to the Little Angels Project, which is helping animals hurt in the blazes.

The more seriously-injured cats were transported for rest to the Project's hospital in Agoura Hills.

A German Shepard was found hanging from a fence with badly-burnt paws. The dog can be seen in photos lying in his recovery bed with casts on all four legs.

A terrier was photographed getting readied for an operation to fix a broken jaw after being hit by a car fleeing the fires.

There were happier moments as well - of firefighters and residents tending to animals, feeding them and providing much-needed affection.

Meanwhile, a tabby cat found with serious injures in a wildfire ravaged street in Paradise, northern California has tragically died, animal activists said.

A picture of the cat, nicknamed Billiegirl on social media after the road where she was found on Sunday, was shared all over the world as a miracle rescue, but unfortunately the animal did not survive its injuries.

An organization of animal lovers known as California Wildfire Pets which has been trying to reunite lost animals with their owners disclosed the news on Facebook.

They had earlier posted: 'Are you missing an orange tabby kitty from the area of Billie Rd in Paradise?' with a picture of the cat in the hope its family could be found.

Billiegirl the cat became one of thousands of animals who have perished in the deadly wildfires ravaging the state of California.

More tragic images from animal clinics or during rescue efforts show a cat in a makeshift incubator, a bunny rabbit whose ears were burned off by the flames and emergency workers desperately ferrying animals from the edge of the fires to safety.

The Camp Fire devastating Northern California, and the Woolsey Fire, which is currently raging near Malibu in the south, have forced residents to flee their homes, and have left many unable to also save their beloved pets.

As the confirmed human death toll of the Camp Fire reached 48 as of late Tuesday, with the flames having levelled more than 7,100 homes and other buildings, it now ranks as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California.

It is not officially known how many animals - wild or pets - have been killed or injured in the wildfires, which have been raging since Thursday, but it is thought to be at least several thousand.

Urgent evacuation orders have seen many animals abandoned, including horses and other farm animals, with residents potentially underestimating how damaging the fire would become.

As well as pets, Northern California area is home to a myriad of wild animals, including several types of deer, black bears, bobcats, elks and cougars, and the Butte County area where Camp Fire burns hosts several wildlife sanctuaries.

Other common forest creatures are coyotes, raccoons, squirrels, skunks and foxes as well as a number of birds and snakes.

Volunteers and professionals have bandied together to try to rescue as many as possible, helped by donations from animal lovers - including Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock.

The Oceans 8 actress has donated $100,000 donation to The Humane Society of Ventura County, which announced the generous boost on their Facebook page.

'Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her [Ms Bullock's] attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support,' the organization, which operates in southern California, wrote.

'Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past.

'However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.'

'The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families.'

A makeshift animal clinic has been set up in the Butte County Fair Grounds, 30 miles south of Paradise, at the weekend, where emergency service veterinarians tended to dogs with burned paws and fur.

Goats and horses have also found temporary shelter at the Fair Grounds as the Camp Fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County.

In Big Bend, Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carried a cage full of cats that were found abandoned in the road after the Camp Fire.

Elsewhere, celebrities including Khloe Kardashian and Ariel Winter slammed a wine estate in Malibu for allegedly abandoning a giraffe.

Malibu Wines which owns the Saddlerock Ranch where some exotic animals are kept, had reportedly abandoned Stanley the giraffe to his fate.

Pictures emerging from Stanley's enclosure show him standing near a fence just meters away from scorched earth caused by the devastating fires and flames in the background.

Saddlerock Ranch claimed in a statement last week that the animals were being evacuated, however this has been disputed by activists, including actress Whitney Cummings who visited the site on Saturday and found Stanley in his pen.

The ranch said all animals on the ranch survived, but several buildings on the property we destroyed or damaged by the fire.

Pet owners across California have turned to social media in the hopes that their beloved animals lost in the wildfires may have survived the flames.

Facebook groups such as Cowboy 911 and Camp Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification are being inundated with posts by worried local residents.

Many are pleading for help to find cats, dogs, horses and even pigs which they were forced to leave behind during the urgent evacuations last week, or were unable to locate in time.

Dozens of posts are being shared online, containing pictures of pets in happier times, as owners express their hope that their four-legged friend is one of the lucky ones to have been rescued.

'Our pug Nahla was trapped in the house, if she is found or was rescued please contact me. She is very loved, she is our baby,' as a caption to a picture of an adorable pug wearing a a pink flower tiara around her waist.

'House is gone. Hoping they got out,' another writes on a post urging anyone who has spotted eight pets including a dachshund puppyu and a labrador, to get in touch.

Another missing pet is a large pig named Sumo who is still missing from near Chico, California.

Many veterinary centers and sanctuaries in the areas of the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire are in turn posting pictures of saved animals, some with horrific injuries, to try to track down their owners.

This has seen a few sunshine stories, such as that of a badly injured female cat picked up in Paradise, California.

Thanks to the cat's unique markings, its owner was able to identify it as its one-year-old pet.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group is currently accepting donations for animal rescue efforts. To make a donation, please click here.

