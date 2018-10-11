Arab Film Festivals Kicks off in London With Plenty of Movies

(‘May the Devil Take You’/ Film)

The famed festival kicked off on Wednesday and there is no shortage of films from, or set in, the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries set to be screened.

‘Amra and the Second Marriage’

Director Mahmoud Sabbagh offers a bold commentary laced with sharp wit in this 95-minute black comedy about a middle-aged housewife in Saudi Arabia.

’A Private War’



Partly shot in Joran, the plot centers on Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, as she is driven to the forefront of conflicts.

‘3 Faces’



Actress Behnaz Jafari is distressed by a young girl’s plea for help in this Iranian film. The actress travels across the country to try to help the girl, who has been prevented from taking up her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory by her family.

’Dear Son’



A Tunisian couple, whose lives revolve around their only son, is left distraught after he leaves home to join Daesh.

’Holiday’



Listed as one of Turkey’s submissions, this film is about a lavish trip to the Turkish Riviera that goes horribly wrong.

‘May the Devil Take You’



After years of estrangement, Alfie pays her ailing father a visit. Doctors are unable to explain the disease that is ravaging his body so she decides to visit her father’s rundown villa to hunt for clues in this Malaysian thriller.





