Are Kuwaitis Happy? Well Yes and No

Kuwait Tower City Skyline glowing at night. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Kuwait ranked 51st out of 156 counties in the 2019 World Happiness Report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network on Wednesday.

The country slipped six notches this year compared to its position in 2018 when it landed on the 45th spot. Other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member-nations ranked higher than Kuwait.

The United Arab Emirates landed on the 21st spot, followed by Saudi Arabia which ranked 23rd, Qatar at 29th and Bahrain at 37th while Oman is not part of the index.

This article has been adapted from its original source.