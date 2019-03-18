Are You Brave Enough to be Kissed by a Shark?

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A diver off the South African coast was caught on camera getting a "kiss" from a curious shark that appeared interested in his goggles.

The video, recorded by Steve Woods, shows marine scientist Kevin Schmidt coming face to face with a large blue shark off the coast of Cape Town.

The shark approaches Schmidt's face and nibbles on his goggles, appearing to give him a "kiss."

Woods said the shark was not acting aggressively and Schmidt was never in danger from the animal.

