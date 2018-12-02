Artist Transforms Giant Pumpkin Into Kanye West Christmas Decoration

(Twitter)

An Ohio pumpkin artist turned some autumn art festive when she transformed a giant Kanye West pumpkin into a Christmas decoration.

Jeanette Paras, the artist behind Paras Pumpkins, shared a video showing her Kanye West Christmas pumpkin, which is decked out in a Santa hat reading: "Make Pumpkins Great Again."

"We wish 'Ye' a Merry Christmas," Paras says in the video.

The Kanye pumpkin, which was originally decorated for fall, weighs in at 315 pounds.

This article has been adapted from its original source.