Artist Transforms Giant Pumpkin Into Kanye West Christmas Decoration
(Twitter)
An Ohio pumpkin artist turned some autumn art festive when she transformed a giant Kanye West pumpkin into a Christmas decoration.
Jeanette Paras, the artist behind Paras Pumpkins, shared a video showing her Kanye West Christmas pumpkin, which is decked out in a Santa hat reading: "Make Pumpkins Great Again."
"We wish 'Ye' a Merry Christmas," Paras says in the video.
The Kanye pumpkin, which was originally decorated for fall, weighs in at 315 pounds.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
