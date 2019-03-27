Assaults on Teachers Must Stop - Jordan Education

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday followed up on alleged attacks on the Kabsi School’s principal and teacher in Rusaifa, according to Ministry Spokesperson Walid Jallad.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Jallad expressed the ministry’s total rejection of assaults against teachers, noting that the ministry will take all legal and administrative actions and measures against the attacker who has been arrested.

The ministry tasked the Rusaifa area’s education director to follow up on the health conditions of the principal and teacher who have been transferred to Prince Feisal Hospital, Petra added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.