Bad Weather Conditions in Kuwait Suspends All Flights

People ride cars on the flooded main road of the Daeya area of Kuwait city late on November 14, 2018. (Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP)

Air traffic at Kuwait International Airport is still temporarily suspended due to unstable weather conditions hitting the state, the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

Emirates and Etihad have also cancelled flights to and from Kuwait to adverse weather conditions.

According to an official statement on the Emirates Airlines website, the cancellations will affect customers who are booked on Thursday, November 15.

"Customers are advised to check their flight status and to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting 'Manage Your Booking' to receive the latest updates," the airline said in the statement.

Furthermore, Etihad Airways flights scheduled to operate from Abu Dhabi on November 15, have also been cancelled.

Kuwait has been hit with unstable weather conditions in the last few weeks with heavy downpours in some areas.

The deputy director general for airport affairs Fahad Al-Wugayyan told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that arriving flights have been redirected to other airports in the GCC due to the impacts of heavy rains on visibility. He said flights are being redirected to Saudi Arabia's Dammam and Riyadh airports, and Bahrain's Manama airport.

The official added that all departing flights have been delayed and passengers have been informed about the new schedules.

According to weather forecasts, the volatile weather conditions are to continue until Friday morning, added KUNA.

