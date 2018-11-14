Bahrain Airshow Eyes Airport 'Hip' Technology

Fifth Bahrain International Airshow 2018 (Twitter)

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will introduce various investments and projects in the construction, developments and modernization of airports in the Kingdom when it leads the Saudi delegation at the fifth Bahrain International Airshow 2018.

“GACA and a number of national companies affiliated with civil aviation will participate in the 5th edition of Bahrain International Airshow from Nov. 14 to 16 at Alsakhir Air Base,” said Talal Al-Obailan, GACA's communications chief.

“GACA will highlight at its pavilion the latest developments in the air transport industry in the Kingdom,” said Al-Obailan.

“These include the new King Abdul Aziz International Airport project, besides a number of projects implemented by GACA.” Those projects vary from protecting customers' rights to raising the level of services at Saudi airports to the highest international standards, he said.

