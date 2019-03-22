Bakery Goes Viral After 'Happy Vasectomy' Cake
Cake celebrates man's 'Happy Vasectomy'. (Twitter)
A Tennessee bakery is going viral for a cake design that commemorates an unusual event with a "Happy Vasectomy" message.
The bakers at Signature Desserts in Nashville said they came up with the creative cake when a woman came in asking them to help her show her appreciation to her husband for getting a vasectomy.
The cake, which depicts a pair of lemons, reads: "100% JUICE, NO SEEDS. HAPPY VASECTOMY!"
"It was a big thing for him to get a vasectomy and somewhat underrated for men," a bakery representative told WZTV.
The representative said the husband found the cake "incredibly hilarious."
