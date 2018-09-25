Bali Seeks to Ban Tourists Posing in Bikinis Near Sacred Temples

(Instagram)

Authorities in Bali are planning on stopping tourists from posing in bikinis in front of sacred temples - after criticising the 'quality of tourists' visiting the Indonesian island.

The island has become one of south-east Asia's most popular tourist destinations for westerners in recent years, and attracted more than five million visitors last year.

But the increase in popularity has come at a price for the local population, with a Danish tourist's photo of himself sitting on the Linggih Padmasana shrine drawing outrage earlier this month.