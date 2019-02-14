BDS Most Popular Non-Violent Campaigns to Boycott Israel

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (Twitter)

The ever-growing movement to boycott Israel has become one the most popular non-violent global campaigns to resist the illegal occupation and demand the right for Palestinians to live in their homeland with safety, security and stability.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement aims to raise awareness of the Palestinians' plight by asking ordinary people, companies and celebrities to refrain from endorsing the brutal Israeli occupation.

It has also become one of the most controversial global movements, with Israeli lobbyists claiming the boycott movement is either anti-Semitic or "terrorist" in nature - or both. Israel has taken extreme measures to prevent BDS from growing, including threats and bans.

There are many myths surrounding BDS. What exactly does the movement entail? And how do the debates around BDS shape the Palestinian discourse and plight for freedom?

The New Arab's BDS special coverage is here with frequent updates on the campaign to boycott Israel, along with analysis, interviews and much more to help you build a solid background on the non-violent revolutionary movement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.