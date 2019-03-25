The Beaty of WhatsApp is in its Features!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Whatsapp Disable alert for Facebook Follow >

The two features aren't enabled as of yet and should arrive in the next beta updates.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon add two new features - Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded to its latest Android beta version.

Updating the version of Android beta app to 2.19.80, beta tracking website WABetaInfo reported that the two features aren't enabled as of yet and should arrive in the next beta updates.

The Forwarding Info feature will allow users to get more details about a forwarded message and will let the user know how many times the sent message has been forwarded.

This information can be known by tapping on Message Info. While, Frequently Forwarded feature will show up if one message has been forwarded more than four times, allowing the user to understand when a message is very popular on WhatsApp.

According to Gadgets.ndtv.com, the Forwarding Info feature does not seem to be available when a message is set as Frequently Forwarded.

While for iOS users, WhatsApp is rolling out the Short Link feature with Business beta version 2.19.21.5 and is already available on both the regular Android and WhatsApp Business for Android apps. The said feature is finally being tested on iOS, added WABetaInfo reports.

This article has been adapted from its original source.