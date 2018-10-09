Beirut Police Finds Man Dead in His Car With Multiple Knifings

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man was found dead from knife wounds in his car Tuesday morning in Sin al-Fil, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The man, identified as I. Akouri, born in 1985 in Ashrafieh, was found in his white Citroen car with multiple stab wounds on his body.

Security forces arrived to the scene to investigate the incident. Akouri’s body was examined by a forensic doctor before being taken to a nearby hospital, the NNA reported.

The forensic doctor said Akouri had been stabbed twice and a knife was found beside him in the car. Security forces recovered the fingerprints on the knife along with Akouri’s fingerprints for comparison, a security source told The Daily Star.

It is yet unknown whether Akouri was murdered or committed suicide, the source said.

Investigations are ongoing and security forces have called on anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward, the source added.

