Beirut's 16th Annual Marathon Kicks off With Blast

The 16th Beirut Marathon kicked off 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Beirut Marathon Twitter)

The 16th annual Beirut Marathon kicked off Sunday morning from Beirut’s Waterfront with a new record for the 42-kilometer race, according to the marathon’s official Twitter account.

The race, which started at 6:30 a.m., featured a new record of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 41 seconds scored by Mohamad Reda El Araby, according to the Beirut Marathon’s Twitter account.

The first runner up was Medine Deme Armino, who finished the marathon in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 31 seconds. Hussein Awada came in third at 2 hours, 31 minutes and 41 seconds.

Politicians, officials and celebrities also participated in the annual race, including Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani and European Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen. The EU ambassador tweeted that more than 45,000 people were “running for peace and coexistence.”

In addition to the main marathon, the Beirut Marathon also staged a 42-km race for para athletes, 42-km relay races for both adults and “juniors,” a half marathon and three 8-km races – including one for para athletes and the “Fun Run,” the event’s final race that started at 9:40 a.m.

