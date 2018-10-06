Bizarre Video Shows Dead Man in Blanket Tied to Bed in Middle of Road in Saudi Abha
Official sources have yet to comment on the bizarre incident.
Drivers in Saudi were greeted with a macabre sight in the middle of a road in Abha area.
The dead body of a man wrapped in a blanket then tied with a rope to a cast iron bed frame was found last night.
A video of the scene has been going viral on social media.
According to sources verified by Sabq, the body belonged to a man who was living in the area illegally.
