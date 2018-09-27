Black Clouds Bellowed at Kuwait National Bank as Result of Fire

Giant black clouds of smoke billowed from the windows.

A massive fire erupted in a bank high rise building in Kuwait on Thursday morning.

Fire fighters from Kuwait's civil defence teams evacuated the premises and battled the blaze.

The bank issued a statement on their twitter account, saying: "Note that there has been a partial fire in the NBK headquarter construction site of which 90% has been successfully extinguished by the Kuwait Fire Department. Over 2,500 workers were evacuated with no casualties. Updates will follow. Thank you."

Some tweeps had speculated that the fire began in another building and spread to the new National Bank of Kuwait building.

Others thought that the fire began in the lower levels of the bank and spread to the other floors.





