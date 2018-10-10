Black Magic: Housemaid Reported in Dubai for Dabbling in Witchcraft, Cast Spell on Family

(Shutterstock)

An Arab woman has filed a complaint with the Dubai Police alleging that her housemaid has been collecting her and daughter's strands of hair, pieces of clothes to cast a witchcraft spell on the family.

The maid is also accused of hiding a mobile phone with pictures of the employers and her family. She reportedly saw the maid share pictures and information about the family with her husband, local media reports suggested. She overheard them conversing about money transfer from different exchange houses.

The Arab employer found that the maid was hiding Dh8,000 ($2,177) in cash, jewellery worth Dh9,000 ($2,449) and watch worth Dh25,000 ($6,805).

On being questioned, the maid confessed to stealing Dh6,000 ($1,633) two months ago but denied any involvement in witchcraft. She also confirmed to transferring money to her family back home.

The case was submitted to Dubai Public Prosecution for further proceedings.

This article has been adapted from its original source.