Blogger Sentenced to 4 Years for Lese Majeste Against Kuwaiti Ruler, Judiciary

The Criminal Court sentenced a blogger to four-year imprisonment with hard labor for using words deemed offensive to the personality of His Highness the Amir and for offending the judiciary through his posts on Twitter.

The Public Prosecution had charged the blogger of using offensive words to address the Amiri entity and authority through his personal Twitter account on Twitter, and offending the judicial authority by describing it using foul words, as well as misusing his mobile phone to commit what is classified as a State Security crime.

Blogger acquitted: The Criminal Court has acquitted a blogger who was accused of offending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. According to the case file, Ministry of Interior had referred several bloggers to Public Prosecution on charges of using words which are deemed offensive to Saudi Arabia. Detectives prepared evidences and arraigned the suspect who had posted supposedly offensive remarks on Twitter during the visit of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman to Kuwait.

