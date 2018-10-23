Blogger Shows Viral Pictures of Pregnancy as Her Stomach Got Bigger With Triplets!

The Instagram blogger has been sharing pictures of her body every step of the way and has continued to do so even after giving birth (Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Maria Nordø Jørstad Follow >

A blogger who went viral for showcasing her huge stomach while pregnant with triplets has continued to post pictures of her real post-partum body - including her slowly shrinking baby bump.

Maria Nordø Jørstad, who is originally from Norway but lives in Denmark, has been sharing snaps of her adorable triplets - Iben, Filip and Agnes - and also her ever-changing body on her Instagram account, Triplets of Copenhagen.

The mother-of-four is keen to speak about the 'taboo' topic of her post-baby body, and hasn't shied away from talking about how long she is taking to recover.

Maria told Femail: 'I think I had it in the back of my mind [to continue taking pictures after giving birth], I thought it would be interesting to show the other side of it as well, because there aren't many people who share that.

'[My stomach] is still showing, I was kind of surprised that it was still so big. I didn't know that it takes such a long time to shrink.

'I found it kind of interesting, this is the reality for many women and you never see pictures like that.'

Maria, whose follower count shot up from 4,000 to more than 200,000 in just a week after sharing a video of her bump at 34 weeks, has been widely praised by mothers for her pictures.

A recent photograph of her body four weeks after giving birth has racked up nearly 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising her honesty.

One user said: 'Thanks for sharing "real" photos. Hope you are doing well with the triplets!!'

Another added: 'I'm so glad you posted this picture because it is horrible [that we] live in a fake world... Not every woman have beautiful body after pregnancy...'

One Instagram follower wrote: 'Thank you for being so honest and brave! Lots of Love and Respect from Germany!'

Maria decided to start her Instagram account because she had never met anyone with triplets before and she wanted to document the very special experience.

Less than 30 women in Denmark have triplets every year, but through her account, Maria has found a network of other mothers with triplets.

Now the mother, who works as a producer on documentaries, is hoping her story will inspire others to share their own and be honest about their bodies after giving birth.

She believes that the world is going through a big change and more women are feeling comfortable about sharing their real stories - especially in the post-Me Too era.

The 36 year old added: 'I think that there has been a small revolution during the last few years - with the Me Too and Time's up movements in front line - where women have started speaking up about female issues that until now has been kind of taboo. Not spoken about.

'And social media has been the biggest platform to share these personal stories, like how you look and feel like after giving birth.'

She plans to continue sharing her post-partum body and her eagerness to get her body back to normal.

Maria added: 'I compared it with my first pregnancy where I got back to shape really quickly. I just want my body back and to wear normal clothes again, I'm still having to wear pregnancy trousers and pants and it's so heavy to carry around.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.