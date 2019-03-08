'Blood, Sweat, and Tears of Joy': Abu Dhabi Festival Behind Singer Omar Kamal

(Shutterstock/ File)

After the great success of his first album, Omar Kamal prepares to release his first Arabic song. The Abu Dhabi Festival announced its support to the album dubbed "Blood, Sweat, and Tears of Joy," featuring Kamal's first Arabic song "Atyaf El Leil" (The Night Spectra).

Following the album's release, the festival will also support Kamal's global tour through the "Composers' Platform" initiative that supports Arab artists and celebrates music and artistic achievement as part of its efforts to promote and embrace Arabic music.

The Palestinian singer/composer introduces a blend of musical moods in an epic song about love and yearning. "Atyaf El Leil" is composed and arranged by Michel Fadel, and written by Nizar Francis and Omar Kamal. It is a rich mixture of Omar’s recognizable style along with a prevalent oriental sound.

The music was recorded with Omar’s touring band from London, led by Quentin Collins and Matt Roberts and orchestrated by Callum Au, in partnership with the United Strings of Europe led by Julian Azkoul. The song also features the sound of 'Istanbul Strings' led by Mert Kemanci and oriental instrumentalists led by Dyab Meykari.

"Atyaf El Leil" tells the story of two persons trying to overcome difficulties facing lovers, by challenging their problems in the search for harmony and survival together, despite unfavorable conditions. The title is the best expression of the pleasures and yearning standing behind the chronic insomnia of love.

