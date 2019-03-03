Bold and Beautiful: Cancer Survivor's Bridal Photoshoot Goes Viral

Vashnavi Poovanedran is a cancer survivor's bride. (Vashnavi Poovanedran/ Instagram)

Her photoshoot was aimed at helping survivors realise they are bold and beautiful.

A cancer survivor's bridal photoshoot inspires women to embrace themselves and their transformation while fighting disease went viral.

Vashnavi Poovanedran is better knownas Navi Indran Pillai took to her Instagram account to share her bridal photoshoot titled 'The Bold Indian Bride'.

In a series of post in a series of posts, she talked about her journey dealing with cancer and the treatment that followed. Her photoshoot was aimed at helping survivors realise they are bold and beautiful.

She also urged people to surround themselves with positivity and happiness to fight through adversities in life. She wrote, "There will be haters and doubters and then there will be you proving them wrong."

