Bollywood Actor Needs to Tell World he is Depressed

Bollywood actor Uday Chopra seems to have created quite a stir after posting two very depressing tweets on his official account.

According to a report in NDTV, both the tweets have now been deleted. He actually made a confession in one tweet which said, "Confession: I am not ok! I am trying but so far I am failing!".

In another equally dismal tweet that followed the confession he likened the very act of deactivating his twitter account to being 'as close to death as it could get' and wrote, ""For a few hours, I deactivated my Twitter account. It felt as close to death as it could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option to suicide. I might be doing it permanently."

Even though, Uday Chopra has taken off the tweets but the screenshots of the same are still taking rounds on social media.

His tweets got some of his fans and twitterati worried who responded to him with encouraging words asking him to remain strong in the difficult times that he is going through.

Uday Chopra later thanked his fans for their concern, saying that the tweets were part of his dark humour which was misunderstood.

The 45-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2000 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Mohabbatein" and was later seen in films like "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", "Mujhse Dosti Karoge!", "Dhoom", "Neal 'n' Nikki" and "Pyaar Impossible".

Uday was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the "Dhoom" franchise".

