Bollywood Actress Watches Her Movie in Burqa to Avoid Fans

Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Sara Ali Khan Follow >

After her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan has been garnering praises from the critics and her fans alike.

But looks like the actress wanted to get a first-hand feel of the audience reaction and headed to watch Kedarnath in a cinema hall.

Along with the writer of the film, Kanika Dhillon, Sara went to watch the film disguised as 'Nusrat'. She wore a burqa to avoid movie-goers from noticing her in the crowd. Little did her fans know that Sara was amongst them.

The debutant's mother, Amrita Singh, also joined them for the screening.

Kanika posted pictures of the secret rendezvous on her Instagram.

Kedarnath was a story of the massive tragedy - Uttarakhand floods in 2013 that killed many in India. Sara Ali Khan played the role of Mandakini, daughter of a Hindu priest in love with the Muslim porter, Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput).

This article has been adapted from its original source.