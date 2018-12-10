Boy Dies After Earphone Electrocution in Malaysia

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 16-year-old Malaysian boy died a tragic death after he was fatally electrocuted while using headphones on his plugged-in mobile phone. The boy identified as Mohammed Aidil Azzahar Zaharin was found lying unresponsive on the floor with blood pouring from his ear.

Mohammed's unnamed mother, 51, left for work assuming that he was sleeping but she returned home early on feeling anxious about something. She found him on the floor and tried to wake him up. She called the medics when he did not respond who later declared him dead.

The autopsy report revealed that the boy died due to electrocution which caused bleeding and burns on his left ear. There were no injury marks or bruises found on the deceased boy's body. Later, his brother also claimed that he felt a small electric shock when he touched the cable of the charger, according to Daily Mail report.

Post the tragic incident, the boy's photos are being circulated online to warn people against using mobile phones when plugged-in.

In a similar incident, a 46-year-old woman in India was electrocuted after she fell asleep with her earphones on, stated a TOI reported quoted by KT. The incident occurred in Karnataka, India, in May this year when the woman's husband discovered her motionless body and rushed her to hospital where it was revealed a short circuit may have caused the electrocution.

