Boy Forced to Have Sex with Stepmother to 'Cure' Him From Being Gay

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Daniel Dowling Follow >

An eleven-year-old boy was made to watch porn and have sex with his stepmother by his own father in an attempt to 'cure' him from being gay.

Daniel Dowling, now 36, has waived his anonymity to reveal how he is still dealing with his ordeal decades on and is haunted by the smell of his stepmother's perfume.

During his father Richard and stepmother Annette Breakspear's trials Mr Dowling told of how he lost his virginity to her and suffered three years of sexual torment at their home in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Giving evidence at Reading Crown Court, Dowling, now 62, claimed he was 'trying to steer him in the right direction and not to go to the way of being gay.'

Dowling was jailed for five years and Breakspear for eight. They were both 38 when the sexual abuse began.

The fashion retail manager said that the abuse started when he was playing a board game when his stepmother, now also 62, who ended up being 'completely naked.'

In another twisted event he was told to give his stepmother, who was handcuffed naked on the bed, a 'goodnight kiss' before his father joined them and they had intercourse.

He told The Sunday Mirror: 'She'd instruct me on what to do. Sometimes when Dad wasn't there she'd ask me into her room for fondling and intercourse.'

The stepmother's abuse started happening even when his father, who used to work for the Ministry of Defence, wasn't at home.

In one depraved incident his father made his son perform oral sex on his stepmother and punched him when he refused.

It only came to an end after Dowling's relationship with Breakspear broke down in 1996 and they moved to Weymouth, Dorset.

But tragically Mr Dowling, by then 16, was abused by another paedophile.

Police found naked pictures of him at the paedophile's home and the teenager revealed his childhood trauma to a psychologist, but no arrests were made after his father and stepmother were interviewed.

It was also claimed in court that police treated the teenager 'shoddily' in interviews.

Almost two decades after the abuse, and an attempt on his own life, in 2015 Mr Dowling had to take action to get justice for himself.

He secretly recorded a phone call with his father when the older man admitted to the abuse.

In court the father blamed his actions on 'undiagnosed depression' and said that he was influenced by his partner who had a 'Jekyll and Hyde character.'

He admitted one count of cruelty to a child and two counts relating to sexual offences involving a child. He was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

The judge at the trial said: 'The damage is incalculable. The abuse of trust is monstrous.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.