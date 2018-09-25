Boy Held After Sharing Photos of Girl on Social Media in Lebanon

The Internal Security Forces arrested a minor for threatening and publishing photos of another minor on social media, according to a statement released by the ISF Tuesday.

A minor, born in 2003, and her parent filed a complaint at the Anti-Cybercrimes Bureau against another minor, identified as Lebanese national A.M.A. born in 2001.

A.M.A. threatened the girl on WhatsApp then published her photos on social media, he admitted during investigation in the presence of the juvenile representative, according to the statement.

The statement did not specify the nature of the published photos.

The ISF regularly urges citizens to refrain from taking “inappropriate pictures” and to immediately report these cases to the police.

This article has been adapted from its original source.