British Surfer Breaks World Record for Riding Biggest Wave in Portugal

A British surfer believes he has broken the world record (Twitter)

A British surfer may have broken a world record when he rode a wave estimated to be more than 100 feet (30m) tall in Portugal.



Tom Butler took to the waters of Nazare, Portugal, on Friday and was filmed surfing a wave estimated to be more than 100 feet (30m) tall.

If the wave's height can be verified, it will beat the precious record of 80 feet set by Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa in 2017.

The record is expected to be made official at World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in April.

This article has been adapted from its original source.