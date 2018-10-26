British Woman Miraculously Survives After Lorry Crashes Into her Living Room

(Shutterstock)

A woman in Lincolnshire, England, had a miraculous escape after a massive lorry flipped and crashed into her living room.

Lisa Hunter, 49, said that when she saw the lorry slamming through a wall, she fled to her back garden because she thought it would explode. "I heard a real screeching noise. I got up quickly. There have been so many accidents here I feel on edge all the time. I saw the lorry hurtling towards the bedroom window," she said.

Hunter, who has a 13-year-old son, is particular grateful that he was not in the house at the time of the accident as he waits to be picked up each day from the exact spot where the lorry crashed. She said that her son had gone to his father's house as schools were closed for half term break.

Pictures in Metro revealed the intensity of the crash and the damage caused after the lorry flipped onto its side, spilling its load in front of Hunter's house. Emergency services were called at around 8:12am and the A16 highway in Burwell was closed to remove the debris.

Hunter, who has been living in the house for the last 42 years, said a similar incident had taken place 12 years ago. "When I heard the screech, I knew what was going to happen. The lorry ended up outside the bedroom window," Hunter said.

While a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "The lorry is on its side in the garden of one of the properties. Injuries are being assessed. The A16 in Burwell will be closed while recovery takes place and debris is cleared."

An eye-witness, Lesley Greenacre, who saw the horrific crash, was walking her dog at the time.

"At first I thought it was going to hit me and then I was worried it was about to explode," she said.

Fortunately, no one was reported to be injured in the crash that happened on Wednesday, said police.

