Bullying Sisters Sent Home After Attacking Schoolmate in Ras Al Khaimah

Two sisters were suspended from school for two days after they attacked a fellow schoolmate in Ras Al Khaimah.

The school also banned them from riding the bus home for a week, as per Al Khaleej report.

Fatima Al Shehhi, mother of the bullied sixth-grade girl, had contacted the Ministry of Education's special hotline protecting children's rights, after her child was verbally and physically attacked on multiple occasions by the two sisters.

Ministry specialists have been monitoring the bullied child's physical and mental health.

The principle of the school said that the suspension and bus ban were instated as a level three disciplinary measure, which could result in expulsion.

A committee dealing with such behavioural issues will continue to monitor the situation and make sure the girls do not repeat the aggressive behaviour on other students.

