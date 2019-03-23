Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Solidarity With The New Zealand Victims

Dubai's Burj Khalifa pays tribute to NZ mosque attack victims. (Twitter/ @HHShkMohd)

Sheikh Mohammed praises New Zealand PM for support over Christchurch terrorist attack.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has praised the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her support to the Muslim community after last week's Christchurch mosque attacks that killed 50 worshippers.

He also praised New Zealand's communities for standing in solidarity with their Muslim neighbors against the hate crime.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks' martyrs. The government's wise management of the ordeal and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's sincere empathy and support has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world. Thank you Jacinda Ardern and Thank you New Zealand."

Burj Khalifa also lit up with Jacinda Ardern's picture as a tribute to New Zealand from the government and people of UAE.

