Burj Khalifa Lit up in Bahraini Flag to Celebrate National Day

Bahrain's National Day is celebrated with the national flag on Burj Khalifa. (Twitter)

Bahrain's National Day is celebrated on December 16 and 17.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to the Bahrain King.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah sent similar messages to King Hamad.

The Burj Khalifa will light up in Bahrain's national colours on Sunday and Monday at 6.40pm, 7.40pm and 8.40pm.

