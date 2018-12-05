Burundi's Govt Claimed to Use Disused Houses to Kill, Torture Dissidents in

River of ‘blood’ (Twitter)

The Burundi government is using confiscated abandoned private properties as secret detention centres where they torture and kill dissidents, it has been claimed.

Video footage shared on social media shows what appears to be a river of blood flowing from the gutter of a house in the capital Bujumbura.

Former secret service guards, as well as a man kept prisoner there around the time the video was filmed, has told BBC Africa Eye that people had been killed on the property.

The video was widely shared on social media in Burundi when it was first posted online in December 2016.

Since then, there have been several claims that the property located on a street in Bujumbura's Kinindo neighbourhood is being used by the secret service.

The house was abandoned by its owners in 2015, and was 'reclaimed' by the government soon after.

A man named as 'Pierre' told BBC Africa Eye that he had been held captive in the property by the government's secret service agents, where they had interrogated and tortured him in December 2016.

From his boarded up room in the property, he claims to have heard other prisoners trying to escape and guards ordering that they be caught.

'When they finally caught them, I could hear them (the prisoners) screaming in a way that suggested that they were being killed or being inflicted excruciatingly, he said.

'They did not come back in the house after – I think they were killed.'

A man, named only as Nathan, told the BBC he had worked as a guard at the property - also in December 2016 - and witnessed the executions of three men.

He claims one man was killed in the garden while trying to escape, and two others were beheaded in a room.

Burundi has been locked in crisis since President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a controversial third term in office in April 2015, sparking civil unrest that has left 1,200 dead and over 400,000 displaced.

Constitutional reforms adopted in May after a referendum opened the way for Nkurunziza to seek another two terms in office in 2020, however he has assured he will not do so.

This has brought relative peace to the streets, however as recently as September this year, UN investigators on warned that crimes against humanity and other serious rights violations were continuing unabated in Burundi.

In its first report last year, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said it had 'reasonable grounds to believe' that government was committing crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, it said such crimes were still ongoing, citing summary executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence.

'Serious human rights violations, including some which constitute crimes against humanity, have continued to be committed in Burundi, in 2017 and 2018,' the commission said as it released a fresh report on the situation in the tiny east African nation.

'Some practices, such as the disposal of bodies or operating at night, tend to make these violations less visible. Nevertheless, they are still real,' head of the commission Doudou Diene said in a statement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.