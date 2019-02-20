Cairo: Literary Icon Najib Mahfouz is having a Museum to His Name

Naguib Mahfouz (Twitter)

Fathy Abdel Wahab, head of the cultural development fund, announced that the Naguib Mahfouz museum at the Muhammed Bek Abu al-Dahab Complex would be fully prepared March 30, Youm7 officially reported.

Former Minister of Culture, Helmy Namnam previously announced in 2017 that with the help of Mahfouz’s family, museum would showcase the legendary novelist’s office, including many of his belongings. Furthermore, the museum will feature numerous drafts of his novels, showing Mahfouz’s intimate process of creating the characters featured in these novels.

In a meeting with Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal presented renovations currently taking place in Abu al-Dahab complex, to be transformed into the Naguib Mahfouz Museum.

The delay in inaugurating the long awaited museum was due to the massive revamps at the complex.

The Ministry of Antiquities and Ministry of Culture have both implemented recent plans to revive several historical sites.

