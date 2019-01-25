Cairo Man Who Defends Victim From Sexual Assault Killed

(Shutterstock)

A citizen was killed in al-Basateen neighborhood, Cairo after intervening to defend a woman from being sexually assaulted.

Basateen police station was notified about the incident on Tuesday evening.

Investigators found that the dead victim S. T., a 36-year-old clothing presser was defending 30-year-old housewife M. B., who screamed for help against E.A, 40, who grabbed and attempted to sexually assault her.

The harasser used a bladed weapon to stab the victim in his right hand and the left of his chest, fatally injuring him.

Residents caught the perpetrator and handed him over to the police along with the weapon. Prosecutors were then notified for investigation.

