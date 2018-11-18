Cairo MP Calls for More Disposal Sites for Dead Animal Across Egypt to Stop Disease

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Tadros Kaldas Follow >

Egyptian MP Tadros Kaldas, a member of the Energy and Environment Committee of the House of Representatives, submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) on Saturday demanding Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad establish disposal sites for dead animals across the governorates.

He stressed that the current number of disposal sites in Cairo and Alexandria are very few.

Kaldas stressed the need for the Directorate of Veterinary Medicine to allocate safe disposal sites in each of the cities to properly deal with animal carcasses. He pointed out that some citizens get rid of dead animals by throwing them into irrigation ditches or on roads or parks, leading to the spread of diseases.

He explained that the burial of dead animals in agricultural or non-agricultural soil has great benefits, as the carcasses serve as fertilizer.

Kaldas concluded by calling for authorization from any specialized animal welfare associations to help establish and license disposal sites, and that the government should impose fines for anyone violating proper protocols for the disposal of dead animals in any manner that is hazardous to people and the environment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.