Cairo Returns Valuable King Amenhotep Cartouche Smuggled to London

The Head of Amenhotep III, from the New Kingdom, Dynasty 18, circa 1390-1352. (AFP /File)

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry said it has repatriated from the United Kingdom a relief with cartouche of King Amenhotep I from the 18th dynasty, which is an illegally smuggled artifact.

The statement said the newly recovered relief had been on display at a London auction house.

It was originally exhibited at the open museum of the ancient temple of Karnak in the city of Luxor.

The Egyptian Embassy in London received the artifact in September, the statement said, adding that the Antiquities Ministry worked with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Egypt's mission in the UK capital and British authorities to recover it.

