Cairo's Chilean Embassy, UNESCO, Organize Mummies Venue

The Chilean embassy in Cairo will organize a conference on bio-archaeology of mummies on Wednesday in cooperation with the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

The conference aims to exchange archaeology experience between Chile and Egypt, the embassy said.

Bernardo Arriaza, an anthropology professor at the Chilean University of Tarapacá, will deliver the main speech on the analysis and mummification of Chinchorro remains found in South American culture.

The Chinchorro tribe discovered the mummies in 1917 in northern Chile. The oldest mummified mummy recovered from the Atacama Desert was dated around 7000 BC.

Also attending the conference will be Frank Rohley, director of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Zurich in Switzerland and an expert in the field of mummification, and Yehia Zakria, professor of molecular genetics at the Egyptian National Research Center.

