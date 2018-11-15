Camera Starts Clicking When Newly-Weds 1966 Vintage Car Breaks Down
(Facebook)
A vintage car's break-down at the side of a Texas highway led to a couple getting some truly unique wedding photos on the freeway.
Jake and Amber Garcia said they were riding to their wedding reception in a 1966 "princess car" when the vehicle broke down on the freeway in Houston.
The couple called for a rescue from their bridal party, and photographer Tomas Romas ended up snapping some of the wedding photos with the disabled car at the side of the road.
"Talk about a memory we will ALWAYS remember," Amber Garcia wrote in a Facebook post.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
