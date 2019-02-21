Car-Free Dubai Day Designed to Encourage Use of Public Transport
Dubai Metro as world's longest fully automated metro network (75 km). (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Motorists are urged to ditch their cars.
In its 10th edition, the annual Car-Free Day is back on February 24.
Motorists across Dubai and nearby emirates have been urged to ditch their cars and use more eco-friendly public transport on Sunday.
To encourage more people to be part of the initiative, the Dubai Municipality has come up with a smart campaign.
Shared on their Twitter page, Dubai Municipality has asked commuters to share their creative way of moving around the UAE without a car.
All you need to do is share a picture of your preferred mode of commute on Instagram and Facebook. The most creative answers will stand a chance to win a smartwatch.
