Car Owners in Dubai Can Now Own Unique Plates Related to Life of Late Sheikh Zayed

Car registration plates in Dubai

Here is your chance to own Dubai car registration plates in Dubai bearing numbers signifying historical milestones for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

What's more, the proceeds from the sale of these six Z-coded plates will go to charity, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the RTA will offer other fancy number plates bearing two, three, four and five digits in the other plate codes, including AA88. Registration for the auction on November 17 will begin on November 11.

The historical plates:

Z1918: Sheikh Zayed's birth year

Z1946: When he was appointed as the Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region

Z1968 and Z68: The date of the first meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to unify the emirates

Z1971: The year of establishing the federation

Z2018: It represents the centenary of Sheikh Zayed - Year of Zayed

