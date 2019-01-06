Cassettes Are Making Comeback in UK

(Shutterstock)

Cassettes are making a comeback in the UK with new figures revealing sales of albums on tape more than doubled last year.

Listeners have been rediscovering the joys of rewinding their music using an old pen as the vintage format.

Surprisingly, 2018 sales of cassettes hit the highest levels of the past 14 years.

The Guardian newspaper reported that almost 50,000 albums on tape were bought in 2018, a 125.3 percent increase on 2017 according to data from the British Phonographic Industry.

Many of the top ten artists on tape, including Kylie, Queen, and Rick Astley, began their careers when cassettes were high-tech.

