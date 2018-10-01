Caught on CCTV: Pakistani Bureaucrat Suspended for Stealing Kuwaiti Official's Wallet

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The six-second CCTV clip went viral after it was leaked.

A Pakistani bureaucrat, Zarrar Haider Khan, has been suspended after he was caught on camera pocketing wallet of a member of Kuwaiti delegation on a visit to discuss investment plans.

Zarrar Haider Khan is joint secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service cadre. The six-second CCTV clip went viral after it was leaked and shows Khan lifting the wallet from the table and slipping it into his pocket.

The incident happened soon after the Kuwaiti delegates and other ministry officials left the hall at the Economic Affairs Division after a meeting.

The theft came to light when the member of the Kuwaiti delegation lodged a complaint with Pakistani officials about his missing wallet and a strong protest ensued.

However, when confronted, Khan denied the allegations but later admitted to the theft after the CCTV footage was shown to him. Khan had to return the wallet containing Kuwaiti dinars, as stated by the Kuwaiti official.

However, so far no complaint has been registered with police against the Pakistani official but sources in the ministry said that an internal inquiry was in progress.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said during a press briefing that most of the present bureaucrats had received their "moral training" by previous governments, according to a report in Dawn.

