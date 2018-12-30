Chef John Folse Hits Guinness Record for Making 6,800-Pound Gumbo

Chef John Folse earns Guinness World Record for cooking up a 6,800-pound pot of gumbo. (Twitter)

A Louisiana chef broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 6,800-pound pot of gumbo.

Chef John Folse said he started work on the goliath pot of gumbo about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and finished the stew, which contained shrimp, alligator, catfish, crab, crawfish and oyster, about 9:30 a.m.

The gumbo was inspected by a Guinness World Records official and determined to be 6,800 pounds, breaking the previous record of 5,800 pounds.

The gumbo was served at the Walk-On's Independence Bowl football game Thursday in Shreveport.

"Being in the Guinness Book of World Records is kind of special here in Louisiana especially here in Shreveport," Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser told KPXJ-TV.

