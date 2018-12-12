Chevy Truck Pulls Giant Kuwaiti Flag for Guinness Records

(Screenshot)

A Chevy truck pulled a 4,690 square foot Kuwaiti flag a distance of more than 328 feet to break a Guinness World Record.

The attempt in Kuwait City, which marked the 70th anniversary of Chevrolet's partnership with Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons Automotive, the brand's exclusive dealer in Kuwait, broke the Guinness World Record for largest banner flown by a vehicle.

The previous record, set by Chevrolet's rival, Ford, involved a truck pulling a 4,123.55-square foot banner. The record was set just two months after Chevrolet inaugurated the record 3,203 square foot banner.

"We'd like to dedicate this achievement to all Chevrolet Alghanim customers for their loyalty and trust," said Abdullateef Al-Sharikh, director of corporate communications of Alghanim Industries. "For more than 70 years, generations of customers in Kuwait have welcomed Chevrolet into their homes."

