Chill ISIS Video of 11-Year-Old Threatening to Cut off Heads Before Being Killed

A chilling ISIS video has emerged showing 11-year-old Mukhamad-Amin Akhmatkhanov threatening to cut off his enemies' heads before he and his brother rammed a car into cops in Chechnya (dailymail)

Mukhamad-Amin Akhmatkhanov brandished a knife as he said he had been created 'in order to lift up high the banner of Allah…with the help of blood.'

The child, and his 17-year-old brother Elakh were shot dead by police a short time later having rammed a Mercedes into police in the capital Grozny.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows an explosion as the car, driven by Elakh Akhmatkhanov raced towards a busy intersection. It then sped around a corner -hitting and killing a policeman - and crashed into a police vehicle injuring three others including a woman.

The boys were shot by police seconds after the rampage - with officers apparently not realising the attackers were youths.

Their blood-drenched bodies were later seen on the road being examined by police.

The attack was in August but the video - highlighting the sickening use of children by ISIS - has only now emerged in Russia.

In the footage, the boy is asked questions by an unseen man making the film.

The child replies: 'Allah created me in order to lift up high the banner of Allah…with the help of blood.'

He claims the 'law of Allah' no longer holds sway in his homeland and 'they are killing my brothers and sisters…'

He vowed: 'As soon as we get to you, we will cut off your heads, and they will fly away…'

The car attack instantly killed the policeman. A bomb device - controlled by the 11-year-old - exploded sooner than expected in the car, but did not kill the brothers.

They died from police shots, say reports.

This was one of a series of attacks staged by male cousins aged from 11 to 18 on August 20. A family member later said the boys has been 'zombified' by ISIS.

He warned that ISIS had 'gotten to the children'.

He asked: 'What can you say to a mother whose sons were killed at same time, who knows that neither one will come back?

'It's better to have daughters than sons.'

The cases highlight the threat of 'child terrorism' in Chechnya, a region of Russia hit by two wars since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, appointed by Vladimir Putin, claimed the attacks were aimed to 'create an illusion that there are some forces capable of organising armed actions and terrorist attacks' in his region.

Despite strongman Kadyrov appearing to control the region, Ekaterina Sokirianskaia, director of the Conflict Analysis and Prevention Centre, has said: 'We are seeing the rise of a new generation of Chechen jihadists.

'This protest is ripening in Chechen society. It has already ripened, but the older generation was worn out by war.'

She added: 'These kids are rising up not against war but against Kadyrov, in the most meaningless and radical way.'

Other attacks the same day involved an alleged suicide bomber, a policeman killed by firearms, and another checkpoint attack.

